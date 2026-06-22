Google Business Profiles New Collected Info Actions

Jun 22, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Street Corner Local Store

Google is adding a new feature to the Google Business Profiles actions named Collected Info. This is to confirm your business details and keep your Business Profile updated, Google wrote.

This was added to the Google help docs earlier last week in the Edit your Business Review information collected by Google section.

Google wrote, "Important: This feature is currently available for select regions, languages, and business categories and may not be available for all users. To confirm your business details and keep your Business Profile updated and discoverable for customers looking for businesses like yours, Google may occasionally reach out using automated messages via call, text, or WhatsApp to the verified phone number on your profile."

Basically, if Google finds new information about you, through the web, by calling you, texting you, etc and Google updates that on your Business Profile, you should be able to confirm it through the Collected Info section in your Business Profile.

I personally do not see this feature yet but Google said you can acccess it by going to your Business Profile and selecting Edit profile and then Collected info.

Here is a screenshot of the new section:

Google Business Profiles Review Collected Info

Hiroko Imai posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "This update enables:

1. Not only to see the "collection date" of data modified by Google, but also to identify the exact source ("which calls or messages provided this information") from which the data was obtained.

2. If automatic updates contain unintended content, business owners can now remove (reject) the collected information from the management interface."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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