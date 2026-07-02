Bing Webmaster Tools Backfilled Data For AI Performance Reports On June 1st

Jul 2, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing SEO

Bing Data Influx

If you take a look at the Bing Webmaster Tools newish AI performance reports, you may see more data, impressions, etc showing up on and after June 1, 2026. Microsoft said this is just "regular data backfilling" and there are "no anomalies" (which I think is a dig at Google). It just seems that this is how data flows in to these tools.

Glenn Gabe noticed that across almost all his profiles in Bing Webmaster Tools, there was an uptick in impressions being shown for all those sites in the AI Performance reports. He posted examples on X and said, "I'm seeing some huge surges in Bing's AI Performance reporting starting right on June 1st. I'm seeing this across many accounts."

Here is one example:

Bing June Ai Performance Report

Krishna Madhavan from Microsoft Bing replied on X saying, "just regular data backfilling. No anomalies. "These are not the droids you are looking for...." :)"

I guess when Bing launched these reports, not all the data sources were showing up in the reports yet? I am not sure. Either way, this is normal according to Microsoft, despite it not appearing normal.

I asked for clarification and Krishna said on LinkedIn, "we are continuously backfilling data. It is not a question of completeness - it is just the run of the mill data processing pipeline artifact."

Forum discussion at X.

 

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