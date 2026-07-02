If you take a look at the Bing Webmaster Tools newish AI performance reports, you may see more data, impressions, etc showing up on and after June 1, 2026. Microsoft said this is just "regular data backfilling" and there are "no anomalies" (which I think is a dig at Google). It just seems that this is how data flows in to these tools.

Glenn Gabe noticed that across almost all his profiles in Bing Webmaster Tools, there was an uptick in impressions being shown for all those sites in the AI Performance reports. He posted examples on X and said, "I'm seeing some huge surges in Bing's AI Performance reporting starting right on June 1st. I'm seeing this across many accounts."

Here is one example:

Krishna Madhavan from Microsoft Bing replied on X saying, "just regular data backfilling. No anomalies. "These are not the droids you are looking for...." :)"

@glenngabe - just regular data backfilling. No anomalies. "These are not the droids you are looking for...." :) — Krishna Madhavan (@kmadhavan77) July 1, 2026

I guess when Bing launched these reports, not all the data sources were showing up in the reports yet? I am not sure. Either way, this is normal according to Microsoft, despite it not appearing normal.

Looks like those surges in the AI performance reporting in BWT (for total citations) is based on the backfilling of data. So I guess the complete data wasn't there from the start and Bing added a lot more on June 1st.



In the screenshots I shared, you can see some big jumps… https://t.co/080uXXglOV — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 1, 2026

I asked for clarification and Krishna said on LinkedIn, "we are continuously backfilling data. It is not a question of completeness - it is just the run of the mill data processing pipeline artifact."

@rustybrick - we are constantly backfilling data. This is not about completeness. Just regular data processing pipeline artifact. — Krishna Madhavan (@kmadhavan77) July 1, 2026

:) one person’s giant is another person’s tiny… :) In all seriousness, trends is what I would focus on. — Krishna Madhavan (@kmadhavan77) July 1, 2026

Forum discussion at X.