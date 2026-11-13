Daily Search Forum Recap: November 13, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says it has pushed its biggest model update to Google Search yet with Gemini 4 Hydrogen - yes, during a core update. Google Search Console's Search Console Generative AI performance report has a data bug between November 9 and 11, yes, during a core update. Google is bringing back AI-generated image generation in AI Overviews. Google has published a new help document named Identify Google Search traffic in your web analytics or server logs. OpenAI sent its weekly ChatGPT Ads update email announcing several updates. The Internet Licensing Collective launched with Yahoo Scout a way to pay publishers for their content being used in AI. Google has updated the editorial requirements for Merchant Center titles saying you can no longer "include dates in any format" within the title of the listing in the redemption section. Google has dropped the "experimental" label from the Deal Ends annotation for Google Merchant Center Product Listing Ads. Google Ads updated its Conversion Lift help documentation primarily to provide more detailed technical requirements and troubleshooting guidance. Google has added a section to the mobile version of Google Shopping (maybe desktop as well) named "Highlighted on the web." And I posted my weekly video recap, it was a busy week, so might be worth watching.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Local Search Grid now uses Google Maps data, BrightLocal Help Center

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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