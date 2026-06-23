Google Subscription Linking For News Publishers

Google has posted a new policy document for subscription linking for news publishers under the Google Publisher Center help area. Google wrote, "Any publisher using this service must adhere to these policies."

The new document is over here and it says, "Google has developed the following policies to promote a trustworthy and secure environment for publishers using Subscription Linking."

Subscription linking is part of the Google News Reader Revenue Manager (RRM). It allows paying readers to link their publisher subscriptions to their Google Accounts. Readers can then get highlighted content from their paid subscriptions on Google Search / Discover and other Google products.

It then covers these sections:

Policy Violations: If violations of these policies are discovered, we may restrict or suspend your publication from Subscription Linking including but not limited to abuse or manipulation of the feature.

Subscription Linking Surfaces: Once you’ve implemented Subscription Linking, you may enable it in the following Google products and services (subject to availability in your country) by configuring their applicable web controls for access. Your use of the following Google products and services will be subject to the terms and policies that apply to them.

Reporting Abuse: If you suspect anyone is using Subscription Linking in an abusive or illegal manner, please report it to Google immediately.

Content Policies: Subscription Linking publishers must follow the Google Search content policies.

If you are doing subscription linking and you are a Google News publisher, make sure to review these.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: After I covered this, Google removed the document but here is a screenshot of the document:

Update 2: It is now back on June 25th.