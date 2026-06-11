Google will soon allow you to connect Google Business Profiles with Gemini. This will allow you to ask questions about your reviews, your local listing and performance within Google Maps and Google Search.

Google wrote, "we’re introducing new business features in Gemini that connect directly to the tools you already use to run your business, starting with Google Business Profile." I wonder if this is the same connection that is coming to connect your Google Business Profile to Google Analytics?

In any event, Google said this feature will be available in the "coming weeks." "Once connected, Gemini becomes an AI assistant that actually knows your business, having access to your real-world context like customer reviews, customer questions and performance data," Google wrote.

Here is a video of how it works:

Here are some sample tasks it can do for you:

Turn insights into action: Ask, “how did my business do this month?” and Gemini can analyze your actual search impressions, direction requests, call data and customer engagement.

Seamless review management: Ask, “help me respond to my latest review,” and it can draft a highly tailored response in your brand's voice, referencing the specific feedback the customer left.

Real-time profile updates: Ask Gemini to update your operating hours, post seasonal updates or identify gaps in your profile seamlessly.

You can ask Gemini to update your business information to keep your customers informed. Gemini can help you manage:

Business hours: Modify regular weekly schedules or set special hours for holidays and events.

Modify regular weekly schedules or set special hours for holidays and events. Food menus: For food-related businesses, create, update, or delete menus, including sections, dish names, descriptions, and prices.

For food-related businesses, create, update, or delete menus, including sections, dish names, descriptions, and prices. Media: Upload new photos using a public URL, or get media that you or customers uploaded.

Upload new photos using a public URL, or get media that you or customers uploaded. Business attributes: Review and modify details like "Outdoor Seating," "Happy Hour," or "Wi-Fi." These options vary by business category.

Review and modify details like "Outdoor Seating," "Happy Hour," or "Wi-Fi." These options vary by business category. Contact information: Review and modify your website URL or social media links.

Review and modify your website URL or social media links. Action links: Manage links for online ordering, reservations, or appointments.

Manage links for online ordering, reservations, or appointments. Location details: Get and review the internal technical data and the status of your profile.

You can ask Gemini to help you manage customer reviews and posts for your business. Gemini can help you with:

Customer reviews: Get star ratings and customer reviews, including associated media.

Get star ratings and customer reviews, including associated media. Review replies: Draft or delete replies to customer feedback.

Draft or delete replies to customer feedback. Profile posts: Create, schedule, publish, or delete Update, Offer, or Event posts.

You can access your Business Profile insights in Gemini to conveniently understand performance metrics and improve your visibility. Gemini can help you with:

Performance metrics: Analyze impressions, website clicks, direction requests, and bookings.

Analyze impressions, website clicks, direction requests, and bookings. Search keywords: Review the specific keywords customers use to find your business.

Lisa Landsman from Google wrote on LinkedIn:

Over the past year, I’ve talked to so many SMBs about how they are using AI. A common theme kept coming up: AI would be infinitely more useful if it knew their specific business, rather than forcing them to re-explain who they are, what they do, and who they serve every single time. I also get questions like “what if Gemini could connect to my GBP and analyze my reviews, my performance and other aspects of my profile?" Well, it's happening!

Here is a Google help document with more details on this feature.

The Google Business Profile integration with Gemini will begin rolling out globally this month, Google explained.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.