Google Search Profiles Insights & Analytics

Jun 8, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Social Analytics Header

Google launched Search Profiles late last week, a way for creators and publishers to have a place on Google to highlight its content and platforms. And Google seems to be testing a new Insights section for Search profiles, where you can see how searchers are interacting with your Search profiles on Google.

As a reminder, "Search profiles are a dedicated, shareable space to highlight content across platforms, and help audiences find accurate, up-to-date information about sources on Search," Google explained.

Jane Manchun Wong shared a screenshot on X of the Search Profiles Insights beta screens that show your Search profiles:

  • Top five posts on Search ranked by most clicks
  • Clicks: The number of visits to your content from Google
  • Impressions: The number of times your content appeared on Google
  • Top Countries: Where your clicks are coming from

Here is Jane Manchun Wong's screenshot:

Google Search Profiles Insights

I do not know how to see these yet but I did ask. My Google Search Profile is at profile.google.com/@rustybrick - if you want to follow.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: When I log in to creators.profile.com, I can now see my Insights:

 

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