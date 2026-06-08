Google launched Search Profiles late last week, a way for creators and publishers to have a place on Google to highlight its content and platforms. And Google seems to be testing a new Insights section for Search profiles, where you can see how searchers are interacting with your Search profiles on Google.

As a reminder, "Search profiles are a dedicated, shareable space to highlight content across platforms, and help audiences find accurate, up-to-date information about sources on Search," Google explained.

Jane Manchun Wong shared a screenshot on X of the Search Profiles Insights beta screens that show your Search profiles:

Top five posts on Search ranked by most clicks

Clicks: The number of visits to your content from Google

Impressions: The number of times your content appeared on Google

Top Countries: Where your clicks are coming from

Here is Jane Manchun Wong's screenshot:

I do not know how to see these yet but I did ask. My Google Search Profile is at profile.google.com/@rustybrick - if you want to follow.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: When I log in to creators.profile.com, I can now see my Insights: