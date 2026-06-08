Google launched Search Profiles late last week, a way for creators and publishers to have a place on Google to highlight its content and platforms. And Google seems to be testing a new Insights section for Search profiles, where you can see how searchers are interacting with your Search profiles on Google.
As a reminder, "Search profiles are a dedicated, shareable space to highlight content across platforms, and help audiences find accurate, up-to-date information about sources on Search," Google explained.
Jane Manchun Wong shared a screenshot on X of the Search Profiles Insights beta screens that show your Search profiles:
- Top five posts on Search ranked by most clicks
- Clicks: The number of visits to your content from Google
- Impressions: The number of times your content appeared on Google
- Top Countries: Where your clicks are coming from
Here is Jane Manchun Wong's screenshot:
I do not know how to see these yet but I did ask. My Google Search Profile is at profile.google.com/@rustybrick - if you want to follow.
Forum discussion at X.
Update: When I log in to creators.profile.com, I can now see my Insights:
I am now seeing my Google Search profile Insights now - more details at https://t.co/AVRVE9HIB4 pic.twitter.com/1LIDh3lNqp— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) June 9, 2026