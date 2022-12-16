Google Business Profiles Services Now Displays On Desktop Interface

Google is now testing showing the services listings, the different services a business offers, on the desktop local and maps interface in a business profile. Previously this only showed up on mobile, but now it can show on desktop (I don't see it yet but some do).

Amy Toman spotted it the other day and posted a screenshot on Twitter - I asked her to send me a more full size screenshot and here it is.

My listing on desktop showing services:

When you click on it, it expands to show more:

Yes, I can see this on mobile too, but now it is on the desktop interface:

Amy told me this is important because "there are a limited number of categories available on Google listings." "Many businesses provide services that do not match exactly with those categories. Services are already being picked up as justifications when they're an exact match to a query, but to have them visible to desktop users will really help businesses better display themselves and their services," she added.

Here are more tweets from here on this topic:

So I came back to say that I'm no longer seeing it, but another variation popped up, with Services as a tab. Oooh, I'm special today. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/fN0L4TUKcb — Amy Toman ❄️🎄❄️ (@BubblesUp) December 14, 2022

I saw this suggest an edit weirdness a couple of weeks ago. @mblumenthal tweeted an example that seemed to have no suggest an edit link, but when I looked, I saw one. Starting to feel like Google's workshop is being run by mischievous Christmas elves in Q4. — Miriam Ellis (@Miriam_Ellis_) December 14, 2022

As a note, in 2018, Google let businesses add services to their business profiles.

