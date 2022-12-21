Google Business Profile Web Search Interface Gains Add Map To Your Website

Google's new Business Profile interface, aka NMX (I hate the name), in the web search results, for some business profile listings, is showing an option to "add a map to your website." It says that adding a map to your website will "help customers find your nearest store."

This was spotted by Colan Nielsen who posted this screenshot on Twitter:

Here is a bit more from Colan on this:

Please note that adding a Google Map to your site should not have any positive or negative impact on your site's ranking in local search.

