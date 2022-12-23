Google Testing Displaying Local Business Profiles In Google Discover

Google is testing including the local business profile listings in Google Discover. There is this new section named "mentioned in this article" where Google can show the local business listing of companies that were noted in the article.

Colan Nielsen spotted this; he posted this example on Twitter. The article I wrote does mention those companies since I use data they provided to me for the story.

Here is his screenshot:

I think this is new, and I kind of like it. It does push down the other Google Discover articles and gives more oomph to the story above it.

