Google Business Profile Photo Uploads Processing Notice & Pending Label On Photos

Sometime in the past couple of months or so, Google added a notice after you upload photos to your Google Business profile that the photo is being processed. It may even add a label on top of the photo to say the photo is "pending" approval."

This was spotted by Mike Blumenthal over the weekend, who posted these two screenshots of this on Twitter (click to enlarge the screenshot):

Google says, "your photo is being automatically processed before it appears on your Business Profile." And then, the image itself gains this "pending" label.

Darcy Burk added that "It’s been around for a bit. Not sure how long, but I've been seeing the last few months." But he isn't sure if it was just for product uploads or the photos as well.

Forum discussion at Twitter.