Google Search Testing New Desktop Search User Interface Design

Dec 23, 2022
We've been covering a lot of Google user interface tests but here is a look at a revamped Google Search desktop interface, including some of the tests we covered before. You see the new site links tests, the new people also ask tests, four rows of the Twitter carousel, related searches in three rows and more.

This is just a wider desktop search interface for Google Search.

This was posted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter - I took the video and put it on YouTube so you can see it a bit easier here:

Here is his tweet:

I kind of like the wider look of the Google search results page on desktop. What do you think?

Here is another element that is going wider:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

