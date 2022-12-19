Google: No Core Update During Remainder Of The Year

Google's John Mueller said that Google has no plans to release another core update in 2022. This was in response to a number of SEOs worrying that Google might release one by year's end. John said on Twitter, "just to be clear, there's no core update lined up for the rest of the year."

Here is John's tweet:

FWIW, just to be clear, there's no core update lined up for the rest of the year. That doesn't mean there won't be visible changes; the linkspam & HCS updates are still rolling out ( https://t.co/wgdE0g7SDr ), and, Search continues to reflect changes across the web. — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 16, 2022

Yes, the December 2022 link spam update and the December 2022 helpful content update are still both rolling out but both currently do not seem to be causing huge widespread volatility in Google Search.

And as John said, Google Search is never static, rankings are changing all the time anyway.

But that being said, we had a total of 10 confirmed updates this year. Two of those updates were core updates; the May core update and the September core update. We had countless unconfirmed Google search algorithm updates this year, but here is a cute infographic we made here for the updates in 2022. I will eventually update it to add the end dates:

Are you happy there won't be a third core update in 2022?

Forum discussion at Twitter.