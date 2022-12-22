Google Helpful Content Update & Link Spam Update Still Making SERP Turbulence

Dec 22, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (5) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
As you know, the December 2022 helpful content update and the link spam update are rolling out now. In fact, it seems like the helpful content update needs more time to do its thing. Taking a look at the past few weeks, the Google Search results, it has been pretty volatile.

I wanted to share what the tracking tools are showing over the past few weeks in terms of volatility. As you can see, from most, it has been a pretty turbulent time in the Google Search results. And yes, this is all during the time right before the holidays - I get that.

RankRanger:

click for full size

Semrush:

click for full size

Cognitive SEO:

click for full size

SERPmetrics:

click for full size

Mozcast:

click for full size

Advanced Web Rankings:

click for full size

Accuranker:

click for full size

Algoroo:

click for full size

SERPStat:

click for full size

The Google search results have been shaking up the past few weeks...

My gut tells me that the December link spam update is done, for the most part, and the impact we documented there is what we will see from this specific update. My gut also tells me that we may see more from the helpful content update, since we didn't see so much yet from it, and Google told us there is more to go for it.

I can be wrong - but hey, I figured that I'd throw that out there.

What do you all think?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

