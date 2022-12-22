Google Helpful Content Update & Link Spam Update Still Making SERP Turbulence

As you know, the December 2022 helpful content update and the link spam update are rolling out now. In fact, it seems like the helpful content update needs more time to do its thing. Taking a look at the past few weeks, the Google Search results, it has been pretty volatile.

I wanted to share what the tracking tools are showing over the past few weeks in terms of volatility. As you can see, from most, it has been a pretty turbulent time in the Google Search results. And yes, this is all during the time right before the holidays - I get that.

RankRanger:

Semrush:

Cognitive SEO:

SERPmetrics:

Mozcast:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Algoroo:

SERPStat:

The Google search results have been shaking up the past few weeks...

My gut tells me that the December link spam update is done, for the most part, and the impact we documented there is what we will see from this specific update. My gut also tells me that we may see more from the helpful content update, since we didn't see so much yet from it, and Google told us there is more to go for it.

I can be wrong - but hey, I figured that I'd throw that out there.

What do you all think?

