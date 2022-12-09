Google Tests +Topic Search Bar Refinements On Desktop After Launching On Mobile

Earlier this week, Google announced it has begun to roll out the new topics + sign refinement options in the English/US on mobile search results. But it seems Google is also testing them. They are not fully live on the desktop search results.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted a video cast of it on Twitter. I can personally replicate this when I am logged in now to Google Search, so here are my screenshots that you can click on to enlarge:

Here is what you should see:

Here is Glenn's videocast:

Google rolled out topics this week in the mobile SERPs so you can easily filter by related topics. You can add & remove those topics too. Well, I'm in a test window now with the topics ON DESKTOP. I don't see them outside of the test window. Very possible it will come to dtop... pic.twitter.com/t4zypKXjZz — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 8, 2022

Glenn also references coverage of the old filter pills interface and solution. I believe I covered these filter bubbles many times in many applications through Google Search. But this, as Glenn said, is the new live topics refinement option that should be only on mobile but is also being tested on desktop search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.