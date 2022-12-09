Google Tests +Topic Search Bar Refinements On Desktop After Launching On Mobile

Dec 9, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Earlier this week, Google announced it has begun to roll out the new topics + sign refinement options in the English/US on mobile search results. But it seems Google is also testing them. They are not fully live on the desktop search results.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted a video cast of it on Twitter. I can personally replicate this when I am logged in now to Google Search, so here are my screenshots that you can click on to enlarge:

click for full size

Here is what you should see:

click for full size

Here is Glenn's videocast:

Glenn also references coverage of the old filter pills interface and solution. I believe I covered these filter bubbles many times in many applications through Google Search. But this, as Glenn said, is the new live topics refinement option that should be only on mobile but is also being tested on desktop search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

