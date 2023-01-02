Google's John Mueller Said SEO Skills Needed For 2023 Are Curiosity & Persistence

Google's John Mueller was asked what SEO skills does one need in 2023. To which he replied, "curiosity and persistence" are needed.

Pretty straightforward, right?

Here are those tweets:

Curiosity and persistance. — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) January 2, 2023

So what does John mean?

Well, with "curiosity," you should always be trying new things, testing new technology, new strategies, and new content ideas, and just always be trying something new. The only way to learn is to try things and expect to fail at many.

Now, with "persistence," you should never give up, always keep on trying new things and don't expect results over night. SEO is a long game and it takes a lot of effort over a long time, with a lot of hard work, to see results.

Forum discussion at Twitter.