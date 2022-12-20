Google Search In Video

Dec 20, 2022
Google announced in India yesterday that they are testing a search feature to allow you to search text within video. This isn't a huge stretch from key moments but it is neat to see you being able to search the words spoken in a video.

Google said in this announcement, "We're piloting the ability to search within videos on your phone's Search app. Just type in your query using the ‘Search in video’ feature & find exactly what you’re looking for." I should note, as you can see below, Glenn Gabe was able to see this himself in the US, he is far from India.

Here is the tweet announcing this:

Play the video of how this works... Google wrote "Besides images, videos are also a rich source of visual information but it’s often hard to find something buried inside a long clip. For example, perhaps you’re watching a long video about Agra, and you’re curious if it also covers Fatehpur Sikri. With a new feature we’re piloting, you’re now able to search for anything that’s mentioned in a video, right from Search. Simply enter a search term using the ‘Search in video’ feature and quickly find what you’re looking for."

Glenn Gabe shared a bit more on this:

Searching words spoken in a video is really something pretty amazing. But with the amazing transcriptions YouTube automatically creates, I think it is not surprising to see this feature being tested.

Here is an example of this working in the US with a John Mueller video!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

