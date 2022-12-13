Google: Your Content Does Not Need To Be Niche, It Can Be Diverse - Just Write For Your People

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said on Mastodon that your content does not need to be on one topic, one niche topic, for it to rank well. You can write about diverse topics on your site. The main thing, Danny said, was that you should write content however you want for your people and not for search engines.

This was in response to a blog post named Google's Helpful Content Update: What it means for nicheless blogs written Elizabeth Tai who pointed out in the Google recommendations for the Google helpful content update it says "Are you producing lots of content on different topics in hopes that some of it might perform well in search results?" That is only if you are writing content to just perform well in search results but if you write it for your people, your readers, then don't worry about it.

Danny wrote:

You can, and should, write for your audience however you want on whatever topics you want. That's all our guidelines (I work for Google Search encourage people to do. You absolutely can have multiple topics within one blog. It doesn't have to be somehow focused on only one "niche" or area. Having diverse topics doesn't brand anyone as a "miscreant" as you fear in your post. Write whatever however you want for people, and you're fine.

From our blog post, I think the one line you picked up on in our guidance about "Are you producing lots of content on different topics...." the key part in that is the last part: "...in hopes that some of it might perform well in search results." IE: sometimes people generate a lot of posts about a lot of topics primary because they hopes that doing a lot means something might be successful in search. If you're writing anything for people, that's the primary purpose, then you're fine.

Here are screenshots from the posts on Mastodon:

