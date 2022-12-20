Google Top Products Added To Business Profiles Performance Reports

Dec 20, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google seems to be rolling out a new "top products" report to the performance reports within Google Business Profiles. As you know, businesses can add products in numerous ways to their Google Business Profile local listing, and here is a new report to track the performance of those products in local search.

This was spotted by Joey Abna on Twitter who said, "I have this Product Data section showing up in the GBP profiles of my clients that have products." Here is his screenshot, click it to enlarge:

click for full size

The experts said this is indeed new:

Here are some more screenshots:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search In Video
 
blog comments powered by Disqus