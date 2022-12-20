Google Top Products Added To Business Profiles Performance Reports

Google seems to be rolling out a new "top products" report to the performance reports within Google Business Profiles. As you know, businesses can add products in numerous ways to their Google Business Profile local listing, and here is a new report to track the performance of those products in local search.

This was spotted by Joey Abna on Twitter who said, "I have this Product Data section showing up in the GBP profiles of my clients that have products." Here is his screenshot, click it to enlarge:

The experts said this is indeed new:

Yep just started seeing it — Krystal Taing (@krystal_taing) December 17, 2022

Here are some more screenshots:

In the Business profile, google is testing the product performance section there. New people view your products, and the Top products section is in performance. I have seen this first time. It's new.



cc- @rustybrick @JoyanneHawkins @JohnMu



For Referance Screenshot- pic.twitter.com/WuPfJneDH3 — Anuj thaker (@Anuj_Thaker03) December 19, 2022

