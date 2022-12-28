Google: Links On YouTube Won't Help Your Google Rankings & SEO

An SEO asked if links on YouTube videos will help with your Google SEO. Then someone said that it would help get your content indexed faster. Both are false and myths because YouTube links have nofollow attributes on them, so Google does not count them.

John Mueller from Google even replied that links on YouTube video pages do not help get your content indexed faster.

Nope

And here is the original tweet where I replied showing the nofollow attribute on links on YouTube videos:

Here is that screenshot:

So no, links on YouTube videos will really not help you with Google's ranking algorithm or to get your content indexed any faster. Also, embedding YouTube videos won't help you rank better and Google's John Mueller said in the past Google doesn't use YouTune links.

