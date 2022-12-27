Google:Unique Text, Infographics & Video Does Not Make Content Good, Accurate & Helpful

Google's John Mueller said that "writing unique text, adding infographics, and a video" does not by default make that content "good, accurate, and helpful." John said, "making something good, especially for medicine, takes much, much more" than just those three things.

The person who asked the question wrote, "My site in the field of medicine with exclusive content has suffered a severe fall. Our content is completely unique. All articles have infographics. Even a dedicated video has been produced. It seems that your algorithm is working wrongly on the Persian web."

So John replied, "To be frank, none of those attributes mean that the content is good, accurate, and helpful. Making something good, especially for medicine, takes much, much more than writing unique text, adding infographics, and a video."

To be clear, those three attributes do not hurt the site but when it comes to the health and medical space, Google needs more than just those technical aspects done on your site.

