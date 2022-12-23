Google Tests About Carousel For Websites

Dec 23, 2022
Google is testing a new search feature to tell you more about a website. This is an "about" carousel that shows more information about a site, including information from the site itself and third-party sites.

This was spotted by Punit and posted on Twitter - here are some of his screenshots:

I cannot replicate this but he does see it:

Also, I don't think this is 100% new, there was similar information in the publisher knowledge panel.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

