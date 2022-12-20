Google's New Local Pack Full Design Now Live?

A couple of months ago, I reported Google testing a new design for the local pack, which is a fuller design. Well, Shay Harel from RankRanger said on Twitter that this new design is fully live.

The new design places the map interface on the right side of the local listings within the Google web search results:

The old design had the map box above the local listings:

Shay said, "For the last two months, the design has been showing up on a limited set of keywords. It appears that it’s now live for all keywords." "This means there is an opportunity to rank an organic result above the fold," Shay added.

I see it for most queries, except for those that bring up local listings for which I have verified Google Business Profiles - which I find interesting.

Do you prefer this design and layout for the Google local pack?

Forum discussion at Twitter.