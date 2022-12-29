Google Search Things To Do Carousel Gains More Details In Scroll Window

Dec 29, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Search Engine
For the past couple of weeks, Google has expanded the Twitter.

Here is the new look for the carousel, where you can scroll up and down each individual window to see more details:

Compare that interface to several months ago:

Google Tests Things To Do Overlay Over Search Results

I can replicate this, so maybe it is fully live now?

Here is the full video:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

