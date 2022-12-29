Google Search Things To Do Carousel Gains More Details In Scroll Window

For the past couple of weeks, Google has expanded the Twitter.

Here is the new look for the carousel, where you can scroll up and down each individual window to see more details:

Compare that interface to several months ago:

I can replicate this, so maybe it is fully live now?

Here is the full video:

🆕 Adding update in this



↗️ Now google add map in overlay carousel with some more info.

Before it's shown tickets info . pic.twitter.com/7mgdJS5ncU — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) December 11, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.