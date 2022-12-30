Google Search Product Listings With Price History Graph

Google seems to be testing a "price history" chart or graph in the Google Shopping search product listings interface. I personally cannot replicate this yet, outside of seeing the "typical pricing across the web" section, but I do not see the price chart.

This was spotted the other day by Saad AK on Twitter who shared a video screencast of it in action. Here is a screen capture of just the price history graph that you can click on to enlarge:

Here is the videocast:

Google > Mobile



I saw the "Price history" feature in a Shopping listing.



I am pretty sure that this is new. I haven't seen it before.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/bcsRxjKufh — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) December 27, 2022

Have you seen this price history chart?

Forum discussion at Twitter.