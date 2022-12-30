Google Search Product Listings With Price History Graph

Google seems to be testing a "price history" chart or graph in the Google Shopping search product listings interface. I personally cannot replicate this yet, outside of seeing the "typical pricing across the web" section, but I do not see the price chart.
This was spotted the other day by Saad AK on Twitter who shared a video screencast of it in action. Here is a screen capture of just the price history graph that you can click on to enlarge:
Here is the videocast:
Google > Mobile— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) December 27, 2022
I saw the "Price history" feature in a Shopping listing.
I am pretty sure that this is new. I haven't seen it before.
Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/bcsRxjKufh
Have you seen this price history chart?
Forum discussion at Twitter.