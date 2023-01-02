John Mueller Of Google Helping SEOs On New Years 2023

Jan 2, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Other Google Topics
John Mueller of Google was on the web, responding to SEO-related questions both on New Year's Eve and New Year. This has become expected from John, which might be unfair to him, but he has done this not just on Christmas but also every new years for the past 15 years or so.

John has a tradition of helping webmasters both on New Years and Christmas. He did new years last year, 2021, 2020, the 2019 also, and has done it year after year prior to that. He did it on Christmas 2020 and in 2019 and in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007.

Make sure to check out John's memes of #SEO in 2022:

Here are some, just some, of John's responses on New Year:

It goes on and on, he responded to at least 15 questions on Twitter and over 20 on Mastodon.

Thank you John for all you do!

