John Mueller Of Google Helping SEOs On New Years 2023

John Mueller of Google was on the web, responding to SEO-related questions both on New Year's Eve and New Year. This has become expected from John, which might be unfair to him, but he has done this not just on Christmas but also every new years for the past 15 years or so.

John has a tradition of helping webmasters both on New Years and Christmas. He did new years last year, 2021, 2020, the 2019 also, and has done it year after year prior to that. He did it on Christmas 2020 and in 2019 and in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007.

Make sure to check out John's memes of #SEO in 2022:

And now, the memes of #SEO in 2022 ... I hope you're doing well this year. Or, I hope this collection from last year peps you up a bit.



Sorry if I missed your awesome memes, there's only so much I can collect. Posting this here for now, since most are from here.



^__^ — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) January 1, 2023

Here are some, just some, of John's responses on New Year:

This is not specific to real estate sales, but many of the recommendations in https://t.co/OSRpq0UPUb could still be appropriate to making a better site. — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 31, 2022

The test after your appeal on the 26th seems to have been flagged as bad (it looks like your JS files were compromised). Did you make changes since then? It might be worth firing off another appeal request if so. — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 31, 2022

Our systems are pretty good at recognizing hidden text, good at ignoring it, and good at focusing on what's otherwise on the site. Some sites do stupid things together with good things, and are still useful for users. If you flag it to them, they might fix it. — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 31, 2022

Also, please don't follow advice on Twitter without looking it up on legitimate websites first. — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 31, 2022

https://t.co/moEKvaFq2W — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) December 31, 2022

It goes on and on, he responded to at least 15 questions on Twitter and over 20 on Mastodon.

Thank you John for all you do!

Forum discussion at threads above...