Google Featured Snippet Perspectives Now Live On Mobile?

In August, we covered a new form of featured snippets in Google Search named Google perspectives. It seems like the perspectives feature is now live on the Google mobile search results.

Glenn Gabe spotted this over the weekend and posted these screenshots on Twitter, and I was able to replicate it myself in all my tests, so it does seem to be live - at least through the time that I wrote this up.

Glenn wrote, "Heads-up, I'm seeing Perspectives in the mobile SERPs (yesterday & today). And it doesn't seem to be a test. That's where Google is providing a unique SERP treatment for featured snippets & providing several sources versus one. Check your featured snippets. You might have company."

It does seem a bit similar to from the web feature.

These Perspectives Google Featured Snippets do stand out more...

