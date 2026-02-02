February 2026 Google Webmaster Report

Welcome to the Google Webmaster report, where I sum up all the more important Google organic search topics that occurred over the past month - just in case you (or I) missed it. January was an incredibly volatile month regarding unconfirmed Google search ranking movement. I posted about it several times.
Google officially made the switch to have AI Overviews flow into AI Mode, resulting in less traffic for publishers and site owners. Google is being forced to allow sites to opt out of AI search experiences but will you block Google, many say no. Personal Intelligence is now in both AI Mode and Gemini, and Google is personalizing some AI answers which are now powered by Gemini 3. But don't worry, core search signals are built into those AI experiences.
Google will demote prediction content in top stories and news. Plus, we posted an affidavit on Google search signals, and tons of random SEO tips.
Local search is also suffering from AI Overviews, which is a shame but at least review appeals are no longer delayed.
Yep, Google is appealing the search monopoly ruling - no one is surprised. And Apple is going with Google Gemini to power Siri and Apple Intelligence.
Those were the some of the larger changes over the past month, make sure to check out the January 2026 Google webmaster report if you missed that.
Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:
Google Algorithm Updates/ Volatility:
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Super Heated January 29 & 30
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Remains Super Heated
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Again January 21
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Hits January 15-16
- Possible Google Search Ranking Volatility Around January 12
- Google Search Ranking Volatility January 6th With AdSense Earnings Drops
- Google AI Overviews Follow-Up Questions Go Directly To AI Mode
- Google Exploring Ways To Allow Sites To Opt Out Of AI Overviews & AI Mode
- Poll: 33% Will Block Google AI Search Experience: AI Mode & AI Overviews
- Google Search Gains Personal Intelligence In AI Mode
- Personal Intelligence In Gemini & Soon In Google Search AI Mode
- Google Personalizing Some AI Overviews & AI Mode Answers
- Gemini 3 Powering Google AI Overviews Globally
- Google AI Overviews Powered By Gemini 3 Pro For Complex Queries
- Google AI Mode Fan-Out Prompts To Narrow Your Query
- Google Falls Back To Featured Snippets When AI Overviews Don't Generate
- Google Adds "Answer Now" Button To Gemini App - If You Can't Wait...
- Google Integrates Core Search Signals Into AI Experiences
- Google To Prioritize Removing Prediction News Content From Search & News
- Google Search Monopoly Appeal Legal Docs Mention Search Signals
- Google: Don't Turn Your Content Into Bite-Sized Chunks
- Google's John Mueller Answers If You Should Invest In GEO
- Google Talks On Hiring A GEO/AEO/SEO & Buying AI-Optimization Tools
- Google Warns On Hosting With Free Subdomain Hosts
- Google: Comments Link Spam Has No Effect On SEO/Search
- Google: Linking Brand Websites Together At Reasonable Scale Is Fine
- Google Search Team Does Not Endorse LLMs.txt Files
- Google's John Mueller Says Universal Commerce Protocol Won't Kill SEO
- Google: Favicons In Search Not Impacted By Google Core Updates
- Google Practice Problems Structured Data Help Documentation Removed
- New GoogleBot: Google Messages
- Google AI Overview Local Pack Leading To Huge Drops In Visibility
- Google Merchant Center Business Agent - Branded AI Agents
- Google Business Profiles Review Appeals No Longer Delayed
- Google Posts Tips To Write Better Review Replies
- Gemini Local Results Insights Into How Google Interprets Your Business
- Google: We Prohibit Showing Different Prices In Search/AI Mode vs Website
- Google Tests 10 Sitelinks On Some Search Result Snippets
- Google AI Overviews With Font Strikethroughs
- Google Search - Add Splash Of Color With Color Picker
- Google Is Appealing Its Search Monopoly Ruling & Asks To Pause Remedies
- Official: Apple Intelligence & Siri To Be Powered By Google Gemini
- Google Hiring Search Intelligence Chief of Staff
- Google Hiring AI Answers & Search Quality Software Engineer
