February 2026 Google Webmaster Report

Welcome to the Google Webmaster report, where I sum up all the more important Google organic search topics that occurred over the past month - just in case you (or I) missed it. January was an incredibly volatile month regarding unconfirmed Google search ranking movement. I posted about it several times.

Google officially made the switch to have AI Overviews flow into AI Mode, resulting in less traffic for publishers and site owners. Google is being forced to allow sites to opt out of AI search experiences but will you block Google, many say no. Personal Intelligence is now in both AI Mode and Gemini, and Google is personalizing some AI answers which are now powered by Gemini 3. But don't worry, core search signals are built into those AI experiences.

Google will demote prediction content in top stories and news. Plus, we posted an affidavit on Google search signals, and tons of random SEO tips.

Local search is also suffering from AI Overviews, which is a shame but at least review appeals are no longer delayed.

Yep, Google is appealing the search monopoly ruling - no one is surprised. And Apple is going with Google Gemini to power Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Those were the some of the larger changes over the past month, make sure to check out the January 2026 Google webmaster report if you missed that.

Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:

