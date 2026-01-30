Google Business Profiles Review Appeals No Longer Delayed

Jan 30, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Street Delay

Before the December holidays, Google posted a notice that review appeals for Google Business Profiles were delayed. Well, Google just removed the notice, which likely means the extended delays for review appeals are no longer an issue.

The notice read (Wayback Machine):

Important: Due to an unusually high volume of review related appeals, processing times are currently extended. Please do not submit duplicate appeals as this causes further delays. We'll notify you as soon as your appeal is processed. Please visit this Community post for more information.

Gbp Appeal Delay Notice

Now that notice message has been removed from the page, see the live page.

So go at it with your review appeals!

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Adds Preferred Sources Help Docs

Jan 30, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Review Appeals No Longer Delayed

Jan 30, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

One Click Google Ads Performance Max Ad Previews

Jan 30, 2026 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 29, 2026

Jan 29, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Poll: 33% Will Block Google AI Search Experience: AI Mode & AI Overviews

Jan 29, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests 10 Sitelinks On Some Search Result Snippets

Jan 29, 2026 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: One Click Google Ads Performance Max Ad Previews
Next Story: Google Search Adds Preferred Sources Help Docs

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.