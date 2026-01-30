Before the December holidays, Google posted a notice that review appeals for Google Business Profiles were delayed. Well, Google just removed the notice, which likely means the extended delays for review appeals are no longer an issue.

The notice read (Wayback Machine):

Important: Due to an unusually high volume of review related appeals, processing times are currently extended. Please do not submit duplicate appeals as this causes further delays. We'll notify you as soon as your appeal is processed. Please visit this Community post for more information.

Now that notice message has been removed from the page, see the live page.

So go at it with your review appeals!

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help.