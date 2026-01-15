Google: Favicons In Search Not Impacted By Google Core Updates

Jan 15, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Favicon Algorithm

While a number of Google Search features are impacted by Google's core update, favicons showing up or not is not one of them. Yes, your site can drop in the rankings, or not show up in Google Discover, or be removed from Top Stories and other features but favicons are not impacted by core updates.

John Mueller from Google said this on LinkedIn after someone complained that their favicon disappeared from the Google Search results interface, John said it was not the core update that did it.

John wrote, "That would be unrelated to anything around a core update."

He then suggested that the user review Glenn Gabe's article on debugging your favicons in Google Search.

I am not sure if I covered this before, but I think this is somewhat known - that core updates don't impact the display of favicons.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 15, 2026

Jan 15, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Personal Intelligence In Gemini & Soon In Google Search AI Mode

Jan 15, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google's John Mueller Says Universal Commerce Protocol Won't Kill SEO

Jan 15, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Favicons In Search Not Impacted By Google Core Updates

Jan 15, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

New Google AI Mode Ads: Explore Guides and Articles

Jan 15, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Trends Explore Page Adds Gemini

Jan 15, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: New Google AI Mode Ads: Explore Guides and Articles
Next Story: Google's John Mueller Says Universal Commerce Protocol Won't Kill SEO

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.