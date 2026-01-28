Google Search - Add Splash Of Color With Color Picker

Google is testing the ability to add color to your search results page with a color palette picker.

There is this palette icon at the top of the results that when clicked on says "Add a splash of color to the top of Search," and "Pick color." When you click on pick color it loads 10 colors to "Choose an accent color for the top of Search."

This was spotted by Kenichi Suzuki who posted examples of the mobile version of this on X - here they are:

Google Search Add Splash Of Color Full

This was also spotted by 9to5Google who posted the desktop version of this:

Google Color Search Top

Google did try, for some time, customized header graphics based on your query.

Cute, I guess.

Forum discussion at X.

 

