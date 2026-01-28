Google AI Overviews are now being powered by Gemini 3 globally, by default. Robby Stein, VP of Product, Google Search announced, "We’re making Gemini 3 the new default model for AI Overviews globally, so you get a best-in-class AI response right on the search results page, for questions where it’s helpful."

Yes, this comes a week after Stein announced that Gemini 3 Pro would be used for AI Overviews some complex queries. That was/is live in English globally for Google AI Pro & Ultra subscribers.

This is Gemini 3 globally, by default, for most AI Overview responses.

