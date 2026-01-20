Google AI Mode Fan-Out Prompts To Narrow Your Query

Jan 20, 2026
Filed Under Google

Google Shop Filter

Back in May, Google announced updates to shopping in AI Mode. One of those announcements is to help you narrow down your AI Mode results for shopping queries using query fan-out. Well, here is an example of that where Google AI Mode is prompting you to narrow down the options.

Sachin Patel noticed this in action and shared this screenshot (and a video) on X:

Google Ai Mode Narrow Down Results Prompts

You can see, Google AI Mode is asking the user "What type of games will you primarily be playing?" And then gives four different options to pick from.

Here is also his video of this in action:

Here is what Google said back in May:

Say you tell Al Mode you're looking for a cute travel bag. It understands that you're looking for visual inspiration and so it will show you a beautiful, browsable panel of images and product listings personalized to your tastes. If you want to narrow your options down to bags suitable for a trip to Portland, Oregon in May, Al Mode will start a query fan-out, which means it runs several simultaneous searches to figure out what makes a bag good for rainy weather and long journeys, and then use those criteria to suggest waterproof options with easy access to pockets. The new righthand panel dynamically updates with relevant products and images as you go, helping you pinpoint exactly what you're looking for and discover new brands. These shopping features are coming to Al Mode in the U.S. in the coming months.

Forum discussion at X.

 

