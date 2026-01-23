Google Falls Back To Featured Snippets When AI Overviews Don't Generate

Jan 23, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Confused Google Robot

Google will sometimes fall back to showing featured snippets when it is unable to generate AI Overviews for a query. And when that happens, it sometimes looks like an AI Overview, but it is not an AI Overview, it is a featured snippet.

We've kinda of seen this before with desktop results but now Rajan Patel, Google's VP of Engineering for Search confirmed this on X.

Rajan Patel wrote, "On occasion we fall back to featured snippets when we are unable to generate an AI Overview."

Rajan added that the way it looks can be unclear, so Google will look for ways to clarify this experience. "This experience isn't as clear as it should be though, I asked the team to improve it," he added.

This was in response to Alex Greenland who posted this example on X:

Rajan Patel replied:

Forum discussion at X.

 

