Google made it official, now Google Search AI Overviews will let you do a follow up question after clicking on the "Show more" button and that follow up question will take you directly into AI Mode. This will no doubt lead to less clicks to your website and more traffic into Google AI Mode.

In fact, when you click on the "Show more" button, it overlays a screen on top of the search results. To go back to the search results, you need to click on that little X at the top right of the screen. This is really not good for content creators and publishers.

But hey, Google tested this and Google says searchers like it - so who cares about the impact to content creators and the web ecosystem.

Here is how it looks:

Robby Stein, VP of Product, Google Search, wrote, "we’re making the transition to a conversation even more seamless." "In our testing, we’ve found that people prefer an experience that flows naturally into a conversation – and that asking follow-up questions while keeping the context from AI Overviews makes Search more helpful," he added.

Then we have this one-liner at the end of the Google blog post; "It’s one fluid experience with prominent links to continue exploring: a quick snapshot when you need it, and deeper conversation when you want it."

I was not a fan of this when we caught Google testing this in October and also not a fan of this when Google confirmed this was an ongoing test. I am not a fan of this today.

Michael Jarrett spotted this being "tested" again a day before the announcement and see how confused he was but this interface?

An AI Mode result with no citations at all?! Ever seen one of those in the wild @rustybrick @glenngabe ? pic.twitter.com/Oc2QCWOdIu — Michael Jarrett (@MJ_Jarrett) January 26, 2026

Not good, not good at all.

More bad news for websites that enjoy traffic. https://t.co/Lcg26fnK8Y — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) January 27, 2026

Correct me if I'm wrong, but is this now not the very definition of both a monopoly and to some extent cartel? 🤷

Regardless - it's a pretty shitty move for all things search within Google. Hopefully it drives the use of other SE's — Peter Mindenhall (@PeterMindenhall) January 27, 2026

I noticed this too, definitely over the weekend when I was stuck inside. — Mike M. (@seo_sitch) January 27, 2026

can we call it the final nail in the coffin? it doesn't lookn like they plan to make web guide the default UX — Mayank Parmar (@mayank_jee) January 27, 2026

I should add, this is mobile only right now.

Forum discussion at X.