Bad News: Google AI Overviews Follow-Up Questions Go Directly To AI Mode

Jan 28, 2026 - 7:31 am 44 by
Filed Under Google

Google Chat Boxes

Google made it official, now Google Search AI Overviews will let you do a follow up question after clicking on the "Show more" button and that follow up question will take you directly into AI Mode. This will no doubt lead to less clicks to your website and more traffic into Google AI Mode.

In fact, when you click on the "Show more" button, it overlays a screen on top of the search results. To go back to the search results, you need to click on that little X at the top right of the screen. This is really not good for content creators and publishers.

But hey, Google tested this and Google says searchers like it - so who cares about the impact to content creators and the web ecosystem.

Here is how it looks:

Robby Stein, VP of Product, Google Search, wrote, "we’re making the transition to a conversation even more seamless." "In our testing, we’ve found that people prefer an experience that flows naturally into a conversation – and that asking follow-up questions while keeping the context from AI Overviews makes Search more helpful," he added.

Then we have this one-liner at the end of the Google blog post; "It’s one fluid experience with prominent links to continue exploring: a quick snapshot when you need it, and deeper conversation when you want it."

I was not a fan of this when we caught Google testing this in October and also not a fan of this when Google confirmed this was an ongoing test. I am not a fan of this today.

Michael Jarrett spotted this being "tested" again a day before the announcement and see how confused he was but this interface?

Not good, not good at all.

I should add, this is mobile only right now.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Ads Revenue Up 10% - Is Growth Slowing?

Jan 28, 2026 - 4:15 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 28, 2026

Jan 28, 2026 - 10:00 am
Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo! Scout - Yahoo's Official Return To Search With AI

Jan 28, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search - Add Splash Of Color With Color Picker

Jan 28, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Bad News: Google AI Overviews Follow-Up Questions Go Directly To AI Mode

Jan 28, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Gemini 3 Powering Google AI Overviews Globally

Jan 28, 2026 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Gemini 3 Powering Google AI Overviews Globally
Next Story: Google Search - Add Splash Of Color With Color Picker

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.