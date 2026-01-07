Google's Robby Stein confirmed (again) that Google is personalizing some of the AI experiences, including AI Overviews and AI Mode. He said this on the CNN, Terms of Service podcast with Clare Duffy.

The personalization seems to be super limited and only maybe a test right now.

Clare Duffy from CNN asked Robby Stein, "And does that apply on like an individual basis? Like if there's somebody who just regularly doesn't want to click and look at the Google summaries or the AI overviews, will they see fewer of those?"

Robby Stein from Google responded, "Yeah, we are personalizing some of these experiences." He then gave an example of seeing more videos, he said, "So if you're the kind of person that would always click a video, you might see video results higher."

This seems like a limited test, Robby said, "But right now that's a kind of a, it's a smaller adjustment probably. Okay, to the experience because we want to keep it as consistent as possible overall. But I think over time our goal is to create something that's great for you."

As a side note, Robby Stein announced on X a new shortcut to get directly to AI mode by going to g.ai.

Why do this? He actually said on the podcast that Google noticed people were adding "AI" to their queries to try to get an AI response. So Google wanted to give people a way to go directly to AI Mode.

Here is the full interview:

