As expected, but sooner than I thought, Google has brought Personal Intelligence to Google Search within AI Mode. This first launched last week in the Gemini app and is now rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in English in the U.S, Google announced.

Robby Stein, VP of Product, Google Search wrote, "Starting today, Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers can opt-in to securely connect Gmail and Google Photos to AI Mode. With this new experience, you can tap into your own personal context and insights to unlock even more helpful Search responses that are tailored to you."

Here is how it looks:

You can opt in with your personal Google account at this labs experiment page. Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers can opt-in to securely connect Gmail and Google Photos to AI Mode as a Labs feature. Eligible Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in English in the U.S. will automatically have access to the feature as it becomes available. This experimental feature is available for personal Google accounts but not for Workspace business, enterprise or education users.

To try to activate it:

Open Search and tap your profile

Click on Search personalization

Select Connected Content Apps

Connect Workspace and Google Photos

Here are some examples of questions you could ask:

Help me plan a weekend getaway with my family based on things we like to do

Make a scavenger hunt for [partner’s name] to celebrate our anniversary.

For each location, include a hint about us

I’m decorating [child’s name] bedroom, give me ideas for a theme and suggestions for decor

If I were the heroine/hero from a book, who would I be?

What specific era of fashion do I actually belong in?

Recommend some books that fit where I am in my life right now

If I were a perfume [or cologne], what would my top notes and base notes be?

(2/2) We’re rolling out the ability to connect Search to your Gmail and Google Photos as a Labs feature for AI Pro & Ultra subs. Eligible subscribers will automatically have access to the feature as it becomes available. Try it out and let me know what you think… — Robby Stein (@rmstein) January 22, 2026

Forum discussion at X.