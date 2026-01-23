Google Search Gains Personal Intelligence In AI Mode

As expected, but sooner than I thought, Google has brought Personal Intelligence to Google Search within AI Mode. This first launched last week in the Gemini app and is now rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in English in the U.S, Google announced.

Robby Stein, VP of Product, Google Search wrote, "Starting today, Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers can opt-in to securely connect Gmail and Google Photos to AI Mode. With this new experience, you can tap into your own personal context and insights to unlock even more helpful Search responses that are tailored to you."

Here is how it looks:

You can opt in with your personal Google account at this labs experiment page. Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers can opt-in to securely connect Gmail and Google Photos to AI Mode as a Labs feature. Eligible Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in English in the U.S. will automatically have access to the feature as it becomes available. This experimental feature is available for personal Google accounts but not for Workspace business, enterprise or education users.

To try to activate it:

  • Open Search and tap your profile
  • Click on Search personalization
  • Select Connected Content Apps
  • Connect Workspace and Google Photos

Here are some examples of questions you could ask:

  • Help me plan a weekend getaway with my family based on things we like to do
  • Make a scavenger hunt for [partner’s name] to celebrate our anniversary.
  • For each location, include a hint about us
  • I’m decorating [child’s name] bedroom, give me ideas for a theme and suggestions for decor
  • If I were the heroine/hero from a book, who would I be?
  • What specific era of fashion do I actually belong in?
  • Recommend some books that fit where I am in my life right now
  • If I were a perfume [or cologne], what would my top notes and base notes be?

Forum discussion at X.

 

