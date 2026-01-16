Google Search Ranking Volatility Hits January 15-16

Jan 16, 2026 - 8:41 am 24 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Logo Torn Fire

I am seeing new signs of yet more Google Search ranking volatility and a possible tweak to the ranking search algorithm. Something kicked off yesterday, January 15th, that the third-party tools picked up on. With this update, there is limited chatter, unlike the previous unconfirmed Google Search ranking update.

The heat and volatility seemed to kick into gear on January 15, 2026, based on the third-party tools. Some people noticed some swings in their ranking and Google traffic around then as well. It is hard to know how wide spread the search volatility is, but it is worth reporting to see if more of you are noticing it.

As a reminder, we had unconfirmed Google ranking volatility on January 12th and January 6th. Prior to that, we had the Google December 2025 core update kick off on December 11, 2025 at around 12:25 pm ET and ended on December 29, 2025 at around 2:05 pm ET. It had two spikes, one on December 13th and the other on December 20th.

So what am I seeing.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing right now:

Semrush:

Semrush

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

Wireboard

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Zutrix:

Zutrix

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Wincher:

Wincher

Mangools:

Mangools

Data For SEO:

Dataforseo

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Sistrix:

Sistrix

CognitiveSEO:

Cognitiveseo

SEO Chatter

Like I said, the recent chatter over the past 24-hours is pretty calm but here in the comments and on WebmasterWorld - here is what I am able to pull out:

I‘m still 25% below last week which was already very low compared to last year.

Totaly dead.

Slight traffic uptick since same days last week. Not big, maybe just under 5%.

Today more spam websites in Discover. Spam websites are very OLD, registered yesterday

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2026

Jan 16, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Hits January 15-16

Jan 16, 2026 - 8:41 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Personal Intelligence, Universal Commerce Protocol, Apple Picks Gemini & Ongoing Search Volatility

Jan 16, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google To Prioritize Removing Prediction News Content From Search & News

Jan 16, 2026 - 7:55 am
Google Maps

Google AI Overview Local Pack Leading To Huge Drops In Visibility

Jan 16, 2026 - 7:51 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Adds Share Of Voice Metrics, Asset Group-Level URL Options, Customer Acquisition Goals...

Jan 16, 2026 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Personal Intelligence, Universal Commerce Protocol, Apple Picks Gemini & Ongoing Search Volatility
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2026

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.