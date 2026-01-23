Gemini Local Results Insights Into How Google Interprets Your Business

Jan 23, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps Reviews Layers

Google's Gemini may be rolling out new local results, it may be new, I am not sure. But the details it shows may give you insight into how Google understands and interprets your business. Gemini gives new headlines and sections about your business based on what it thinks it knows about it.

This was spotted by Claudia Tomnia who wrote on LinkedIn, "I was convinced AI Mode was going to be Google’s AI-powered future for local search."

The new sections include:

  • "People talk most about": In several examples, this is just a straight-up list of exactly three menu items. For one spot, it was literally just: omakase, sake, nigiri.
  • "People love to order": This section gets a star icon and goes deeper than just listing names. It includes brief descriptions of specific dishes, like noting a Michigan Roll has a "generous portion of tuna."
  • "Tips from reviewers": This is pure utility data pulled from the reviews. it's logistical advice like warning you that "plates are small," "it can get pretty loud," or that you have to order on a touch-screen kiosk.
  • "People go here for": This defines the actual use case of the venue. Gemini is categorizing spots based on vibe, like whether it's for "impressing a date" or just "grabbing a casual bite."

Here is the video she shared of this:

Super interesting, and as she said, "Take a look at how Gemini is interpreting your business."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Asset Group Editing Bug

Jan 23, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Gemini Local Results Insights Into How Google Interprets Your Business

Jan 23, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Secure Your Google Ads Account Against The Rise In Hijackings

Jan 23, 2026 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 22, 2026

Jan 22, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Posts New Call & Messaging Ads Terms

Jan 22, 2026 - 7:51 am
Apple Intelligence

Apple Releasing Two New Siri; iOS 26.4 & iOS 27 (Campos, Rave & Fizz)

Jan 22, 2026 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: Secure Your Google Ads Account Against The Rise In Hijackings
Next Story: Google Ads PMax Asset Group Editing Bug

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.