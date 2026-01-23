Google's Gemini may be rolling out new local results, it may be new, I am not sure. But the details it shows may give you insight into how Google understands and interprets your business. Gemini gives new headlines and sections about your business based on what it thinks it knows about it.

This was spotted by Claudia Tomnia who wrote on LinkedIn, "I was convinced AI Mode was going to be Google’s AI-powered future for local search."

The new sections include:

"People talk most about": In several examples, this is just a straight-up list of exactly three menu items. For one spot, it was literally just: omakase, sake, nigiri.

"People love to order": This section gets a star icon and goes deeper than just listing names. It includes brief descriptions of specific dishes, like noting a Michigan Roll has a "generous portion of tuna."

"Tips from reviewers": This is pure utility data pulled from the reviews. it's logistical advice like warning you that "plates are small," "it can get pretty loud," or that you have to order on a touch-screen kiosk.

"People go here for": This defines the actual use case of the venue. Gemini is categorizing spots based on vibe, like whether it's for "impressing a date" or just "grabbing a casual bite."

Here is the video she shared of this:

Super interesting, and as she said, "Take a look at how Gemini is interpreting your business."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.