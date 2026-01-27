Google has updated its tips to get more reviews help documentation with a new section on tips to write better review replies. This section includes how to make your replies positive and relevant and a section on giving helpful responses to negative reviews.

The whole document was updated but the significant updates were those two sections.

Here is that content:

Your replies are public and help you build good relationships with customers. When you reply to customers, keep these guidelines in mind.

Make your replies positive & relevant

Be nice and stay professional: Keep your replies clear, helpful, and polite. Like reviews, replies must follow our policies. Learn more about Google's content policies.

Keep your replies clear, helpful, and polite. Like reviews, replies must follow our policies. Learn more about Google's content policies. Keep it short and simple: Customers appreciate genuine and helpful replies, but long ones might overwhelm them.

Customers appreciate genuine and helpful replies, but long ones might overwhelm them. Respond if necessary: Reply when you have new or relevant info to share. Each response can reach many customers, so you don’t need to thank every reviewer publicly.

Reply when you have new or relevant info to share. Each response can reach many customers, so you don’t need to thank every reviewer publicly. Be a friend, not a salesperson: Your reviewers are already customers, so there’s no need to offer deals or promotions. Share new details or facts about your business that they might not know from their first visit.

Give helpful responses to negative reviews

Important: You can flag a review if you believe that it violates Google’s content policies. Learn how to report inappropriate reviews.

Negative reviews aren’t necessarily a sign of poor business practices. Customer feedback presents opportunities to learn what they expect and may help you find ways to improve future experiences.

When you reply to negative reviews, consider these tips:

Protect privacy and avoid personal attacks: Never share the reviewer’s private info. Do not attack them personally. This applies on Maps, other services, or in person. You can request the reviewer to contact you, in person, email, or phone to help resolve the issue. A positive reply and follow-up can show that you care and may encourage them to update their review.

Never share the reviewer’s private info. Do not attack them personally. This applies on Maps, other services, or in person. You can request the reviewer to contact you, in person, email, or phone to help resolve the issue. A positive reply and follow-up can show that you care and may encourage them to update their review. Find out why the reviewer had a negative experience: Check your records about the reviewer and their visit.

Check your records about the reviewer and their visit. Be honest and explain limitations: Admit mistakes that were made, but don’t take responsibility for things outside your control. Explain what you can and can’t do in the situation. For example, if bad weather causes you to cancel an event, explain that you monitor the weather and send advance cancellation notices when possible.

Admit mistakes that were made, but don’t take responsibility for things outside your control. Explain what you can and can’t do in the situation. For example, if bad weather causes you to cancel an event, explain that you monitor the weather and send advance cancellation notices when possible. Apologize if needed: Show empathy and express that you understand how they feel.

Show empathy and express that you understand how they feel. Personalize your reply: Sign your reply with your name or initials. This helps your response feel more authentic.

Sign your reply with your name or initials. This helps your response feel more authentic. Respond in a timely manner: This shows that you value your customer’s feedback and experiences.

You can compare the live version with the archived version.

I spotted this via Hiroko Imai who posted this on LinkedIn and wrote, "I appreciated how these sections are thoroughly explained. This help page is one that merchants in particular should definitely read."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.