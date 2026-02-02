Google Vastly Increases Local Pack Ads Placement

Google seems to be showing more and more ads in the local pack, aka Local Pack Ads. Just a couple of months ago, Google had ads on the local pack for less than 3% of tracked keywords; now it's up to about 22% of tracked keywords.

This was data posted by Joy Hawkins on X she got from Places Scout. Joy wrote, "Just had Places Scout re-run the data to see how this looks in January so far (we're tracking across 1200 mobile ranking reports). The increase isn't slowing down yet."

Here is the chart - it is wild to see:

Google Local Pack Ads More

What are local pack ads? Here is an example Joy posted, the sponsored listing at the top of the local pack in Google Search:

Google Local Pack Ads

Are you noticing more ads in the local pack? I mean, this seems like an extreme change.

Forum discussion at X.

 

