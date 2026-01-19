Google AI Overviews Powered By Gemini 3 Pro For Complex Queries

Jan 19, 2026
Google

Google Ai Mode Gemini 3

Google announced late on Friday that Gemini 3 Pro is now powered Google AI Overviews for complex queries. Google actually said this last November, but then edited its story to say it was just AI Mode that was powered by Gemini 3 Pro and not AI Overviews. Now both AI Overviews and AI Mode can use Gemini 3 Pro.

To be clear, Gemini 3 Pro is not used for all AI Overviews. It is used only when the query is "complex" enough to warrant Gemini 3 Pro.

Robby Stein from Google announced this on X and said:

Update: AI Overviews now tap into Gemini 3 Pro for complex topics.

Behind the scenes, Search will intelligently route your toughest Qs to our frontier model (just like we do in AI Mode) while continuing to use faster models for simpler tasks. Live in English globally for Google AI Pro & Ultra subs.

Here is the post:

Forum discussion at X.

 

