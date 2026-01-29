Google seems to be testing showing up to 10 sitelinks on some of the search result snippets. Normally, Google will show about 4 sitelinks, but here Google is showing 6 more.

This was spotted by Anubhav Garg who posted a video on X of this in action. I suspect it showed 10 because he was searching for a domain name? Here is his video:

We saw Google do this with search ads a while ago, that looked like a bug.

But this version looks more like a test. Can any of you replicate it.

Forum discussion at X.