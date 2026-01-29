Google Tests 10 Sitelinks On Some Search Result Snippets

Jan 29, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Lines

Google seems to be testing showing up to 10 sitelinks on some of the search result snippets. Normally, Google will show about 4 sitelinks, but here Google is showing 6 more.

This was spotted by Anubhav Garg who posted a video on X of this in action. I suspect it showed 10 because he was searching for a domain name? Here is his video:

Google Tests 10 Sitelinks

We saw Google do this with search ads a while ago, that looked like a bug.

But this version looks more like a test. Can any of you replicate it.

Forum discussion at X.

 

