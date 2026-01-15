Personal Intelligence In Gemini & Soon In Google Search AI Mode

Google is rolling out what it calls "Personal Intelligence" in the Gemini app and it will soon also come to Google Search within AI Mode. Google announced that Personal Intelligence in Gemini "connects Gmail, Photos, YouTube and Search in a single tap."

The interesting part is that this will also be within Google Search in AI Mode, Google wrote, "It's also coming to AI Mode in Search soon."

Personal Intelligence has two core strengths according to Google, "reasoning across complex sources and retrieving specific details from, say, an email or photo to answer your question. It often combines these, working across text, photos and video to provide uniquely tailored answers."

This is turned off by default, and you can even specify which apps you want to connect - it is only a beta now so it is not in your Workspace account either. This week it is rolling out to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. Once enabled it works in Web, Android and iOS and with all of the models in the Gemini model picker.

Google will soon roll it out to the free tier of Gemini users and soon bring it to AI Mode in Google Search.

You can also decide not to personalise certain responses via the try again button and give feedback about personalisation via thumbs down button.

Here are some videos of it in action:

And Josh Woodward from Google spoke about it as well:

Forum discussion at X.

 

