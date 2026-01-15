Google is rolling out what it calls "Personal Intelligence" in the Gemini app and it will soon also come to Google Search within AI Mode. Google announced that Personal Intelligence in Gemini "connects Gmail, Photos, YouTube and Search in a single tap."

The interesting part is that this will also be within Google Search in AI Mode, Google wrote, "It's also coming to AI Mode in Search soon."

Personal Intelligence has two core strengths according to Google, "reasoning across complex sources and retrieving specific details from, say, an email or photo to answer your question. It often combines these, working across text, photos and video to provide uniquely tailored answers."

This is turned off by default, and you can even specify which apps you want to connect - it is only a beta now so it is not in your Workspace account either. This week it is rolling out to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. Once enabled it works in Web, Android and iOS and with all of the models in the Gemini model picker.

Google will soon roll it out to the free tier of Gemini users and soon bring it to AI Mode in Google Search.

You can also decide not to personalise certain responses via the try again button and give feedback about personalisation via thumbs down button.

Here are some videos of it in action:

1/ Reasoning across sources: Ever need to buy parts for your car but don't have the info handy?



Ask Gemini to “Recommend tires for my car.”



By referencing connected apps like @Gmail and Photos, it can understand your car’s make and model, and even the types of trips you take,… pic.twitter.com/YoGCVg60Fk — Google (@Google) January 14, 2026

3/ Tailored recommendations: Looking for something new to read?



Ask Gemini to “Suggest a few books I might enjoy based on my interests.”



Because Gemini is able to reason across sources, it can easily recommend books that match your current interests. See how much more helpful… pic.twitter.com/TANYbNOUh6 — Google (@Google) January 14, 2026

We’re rolling this out gradually and would love your feedback to help us continually improve.



You can connect your apps with Personal Intelligence in the @GeminiApp starting today in English for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S.



This beta feature is available for… — Google (@Google) January 14, 2026

Personal Intelligence in the @GeminiApp is rolling out over the next week. To check and see if it’s available to try, look for an invite on your Gemini home screen or turn it on manually. Here’s how:



1️⃣ Open https://t.co/JORTregynR & tap Settings

2️⃣ Tap “Personal Intelligence”… — Google (@Google) January 14, 2026

And Josh Woodward from Google spoke about it as well:

Introducing Personal Intelligence. It's our answer to a top request: you can now personalize @GeminiApp by connecting your Google apps with a single tap. Launching as a beta in the U.S. for Pro/Ultra members, this marks our next step toward making Gemini more personal, proactive… pic.twitter.com/RsSSx2KF22 — Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) January 14, 2026

