Google Hiring Chief Of Staff Search Intelligence

Google is hiring a Chief of Staff on Search Intelligence, Strategy and Operations. This job is to "help architect the next era of Search with AI," Rajan Patel, the Vice President of Search Engineering of Google, posted on LinkedIn.

You can see the full job listing over here, it is a job at the Mountain View, California office and it pays $214,000 to $302,000, plus a bonus, equity and benefits.

Rajan Patel wrote:

I’m hiring a Chief of Staff to work directly with me and my leadership team in Search. We're looking for operators who want to roll up their sleeves and help architect the next era of Search with AI. Google Search is changing faster than ever before, and this role will ensure our engineering organization evolves at the pace of our innovation. If you are a Tech PgM, Strategy, or Product Ops leader ready for a high-velocity experience at the heart of Google’s AI transformation, reach out to me or Riti Suri to learn more.

The job description adds:

The Search Intelligence Chief of Staff team’s mandate is to evolve our 2,000+ person team to meet the demands of an AI-first future, driving the alignment, velocity, and operational excellence required to reinvent Search. We remove friction, accelerate decision-making, and foster operational excellence, enabling the organization to navigate ambiguity and transform Search for billions of users. As the Chief of Staff to the VP of Engineering in Search Intelligence, you will act as the architect and multiplier for a 2,000+ person engineering organization. You will be the VP’s proxy and trusted advisor translating the VP’s goal into reality and ensuring the engineering organization is aligned, resourced, and moving with velocity. You will lead high-stakes organizational transformations and manage complex cross-functional relationships. In Google Search, we're reimagining what it means to search for information – any way and anywhere. To do that, we need to solve complex engineering challenges and expand our infrastructure, while maintaining a universally accessible and useful experience that people around the world rely on. In joining the Search team, you'll have an opportunity to make an impact on billions of people globally.

