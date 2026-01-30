Google Ads Tests Third-Party Endorsement Content On Search Ads

Google is testing showing third-party endorsement content on Search ads, a Google Ads spokesperson confirmed. This "third-party endorsement content" may include content from third-party websites under the ad description, including the site's name, logo, and a short endorsement from that site.

Sarah Blocksidge spotted this test and posted the following screenshot on Mastodon:

Google Ads Third Party Content On Search Ads

I reached out to Google about this and a spokesperson told me:

This is a small experiment we are currently running that explores placing third-party endorsement content on Search ads.

As you can see from the screenshot, this third-party endorsement says, "Best for Frequent Travelers" and it is signed by PCMag and also has the PC Magazine favicon.

Google did not say anything more about this ad experiment.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

