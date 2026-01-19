Google: Comments Link Spam Has No Effect On SEO/Search

Jan 19, 2026 - 7:11 am 4 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Link Shield

Google's John Mueller said that link spam left in the comments section have no effect on Google Search or SEO, (and maybe even your website's performance in Google Search?).

He wrote on Bluesky, "These links all have no effect - they're from spammers dropping links into comments. These would not have any effect, positive nor negative, on your site."

It seems like John is specifically saying that even if I have a lot of spammy links in the comments section on my site, those links would not have a positive or negative impact on the performance of this site in Google Search.

Here was the post he was replying to:

I would like to bring an issue to your attention that is caused via below mentioned domain. I have emailed the owner also but no response yet! What I must do now? I have already disavowed in GSC too but our web traffic is constantly dropping.

URL - mattsoncreative.com/blog/2013/09...

This was the message I sent to the owner last week [We would like to remove this unwanted anchor tag (porn) directing to our blog either you remove it completely and block the user & its IP for further creating more such links/ or change it to sperm cramps.

For more details Kindly have a look at the below image.]

Bhs

Here is John's reply:

These links all have no effect - they're from spammers dropping links into comments. These would not have any effect, positive nor negative, on your site.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) January 18, 2026 at 3:25 AM

Google has long downplayed link spam as a waste of time to deal with. Google also said link spam doesn't work in forums and that you can generally ignore link spam.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2026

Jan 20, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google AI Overviews With Font Strikethroughs

Jan 20, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Mode Fan-Out Prompts To Narrow Your Query

Jan 20, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Team Does Not Endorse LLMs.txt Files

Jan 20, 2026 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

Poll: More Advertisers To Add Microsoft Advertising To Marketing Mix?

Jan 20, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Shows Product Inventory & Pricing In Light Font Color

Jan 20, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Student Ambassador ID In Korea
Next Story: OpenAI Will Soon Test Ads On ChatGPT

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.