Jan 6, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google posted a new job listing looking to hire a new Senior Software Engineer, Search, AI Answers Quality. The job post says "Help the AI Answers Quality team deliver AI Overviews to users' hard and complicated queries on the SRP and in AI Mode."

The job responsibilities include:

  • Review code developed by other developers and provide feedback to ensure best practices (e.g., style guidelines, checking code in, accuracy, testability, and efficiency).
  • Write and test product or system development code.
  • Generate safe and helpful content on the Search Results Page (SRP) by leveraging existing Search signals, building new ones, and training the underlying LLMs.
  • Deliver improvements for GenAI features on the SRP, from fine-tuning the underlying models to determining if summaries are appropriate to be displayed. This will involve a mix of infrastructure work across the stack, as well as quality analysis (e.g., investigating responses to determine what went wrong and how result quality can be improved on a systematic level).
  • Improve measurements, run live experiments, ensure launches continue to remain effective and protect against regressions, develop custom autoraters and improve existing ones.

The US base salary range for this full-time position is $166,000-$244,000 + bonus + equity + benefits. The job seems to be at the Boston location in Cambridge, MA.

I spotted this via Gagan Ghotra:

Here is a screenshot of this job posting:

Google Ai Engineer Job Screenshot

I guess Google wants to work more on its AI Answer quality?

Forum discussion at X.

 

