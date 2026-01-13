It is now official, Google confirmed it has entered "into a multi-year collaboration" with Apple to power Apple Intelligence features and Siri with Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. This comes after many rumors over the years, where Apple was flipping back and forth between OpenAI and Google to power Apple Intelligence.

Google wrote:

Joint Statement: Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year. After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards.

Meanwhile, Google pays Apple $20+ billion to be the default search provider of iOS and other Apple platforms.

CNBC reported:

“After careful evaluation, we determined that Google’s technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and we’re excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for our users,” Apple wrote. Apple declined to comment on the terms of the deal.

Let's see what Apple Intelligence has to offer over Gemini and Google's AI products...

Elon Musk is not a fan:

This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that the also have Android and Chrome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2026

