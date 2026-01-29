I ran a poll yesterday on X asking Would you block Google from using your content for AI Overviews and AI Mode. About 33% of the over 350 responses said they would block Google from using and showing their content in the AI search experiences. 42% said they would not block Google and 25% are not sure yet.

As a reminder, Google, after being forced by the UK regulatory body, said it is exploring ways to allow us to block our sites from being used in search AI experiences, like AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Here is that poll:

Would you block Google from using your content for AI Overviews and AI Mode - Google may be giving us more controls - take my poll below. https://t.co/60M3Vt0YlN — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) January 28, 2026

Question: Would you block Google from using your content for AI Overviews and AI Mode?

33.2% - Yes, I'd block Google

41.9% - No, I wouldn't block

24.9% - I am not sure yet.

I wish it had more results but I do think most people do not know yet.

