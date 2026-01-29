Poll: 33% Will Block Google AI Search Experience: AI Mode & AI Overviews

I ran a poll yesterday on X asking Would you block Google from using your content for AI Overviews and AI Mode. About 33% of the over 350 responses said they would block Google from using and showing their content in the AI search experiences. 42% said they would not block Google and 25% are not sure yet.

As a reminder, Google, after being forced by the UK regulatory body, said it is exploring ways to allow us to block our sites from being used in search AI experiences, like AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Here is that poll:

Question: Would you block Google from using your content for AI Overviews and AI Mode?

  • 33.2% - Yes, I'd block Google
  • 41.9% - No, I wouldn't block
  • 24.9% - I am not sure yet.

I wish it had more results but I do think most people do not know yet.

Forum discussion at X.

 

