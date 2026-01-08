John Mueller, a Google Search Analyst, responded to a question on Reddit named Is SEO still enough, or do we need to start thinking about GEO too? In short, John said you should look at the "full picture, and prioritize accordingly."

The full question was:

SEO is still important, but it’s not the whole picture anymore. Ranking on Google doesn’t guarantee your brand will show up in AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity. Is SEO still enough, or do we need to start thinking about GEO too?

So it depends on the short-term and long-term potential of AI and how much traffic and business AI can send to your company. John wrote, "If you have an online business that makes money from referred traffic, it's definitely a good idea to consider the full picture, and prioritize accordingly."

AI right now sends very little traffic to websites, but it may be an opportunity for the AI response to mention your brands and products.

John went on to write:

What you call it doesn't matter, but "AI" is not going away, but thinking about how your site's value works in a world where "AI" is available is worth the time. Also, be realistic and look at actual usage metrics and understand your audience (what % is using "AI"? what % is using Facebook? what does it mean for where you spend your time?).

AI will continue to grow, and as John said, it isn't going away. So it is something you likely should keep an eye on and devote some resources to.

Forum discussion at Reddit.