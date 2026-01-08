Google's John Mueller Answers If You Should Invest In GEO

Jan 8, 2026 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

John Mueller Google Zurich

John Mueller, a Google Search Analyst, responded to a question on Reddit named Is SEO still enough, or do we need to start thinking about GEO too? In short, John said you should look at the "full picture, and prioritize accordingly."

The full question was:

SEO is still important, but it’s not the whole picture anymore. Ranking on Google doesn’t guarantee your brand will show up in AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity. Is SEO still enough, or do we need to start thinking about GEO too?

So it depends on the short-term and long-term potential of AI and how much traffic and business AI can send to your company. John wrote, "If you have an online business that makes money from referred traffic, it's definitely a good idea to consider the full picture, and prioritize accordingly."

AI right now sends very little traffic to websites, but it may be an opportunity for the AI response to mention your brands and products.

John went on to write:

What you call it doesn't matter, but "AI" is not going away, but thinking about how your site's value works in a world where "AI" is available is worth the time. Also, be realistic and look at actual usage metrics and understand your audience (what % is using "AI"? what % is using Facebook? what does it mean for where you spend your time?).

AI will continue to grow, and as John said, it isn't going away. So it is something you likely should keep an eye on and devote some resources to.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2026

Jan 8, 2026 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Hiring Very Senior PM To Fight Spam On Bing & Copilot

Jan 8, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

PSA: Don't Create Separate Google Business Profile For Department Listings

Jan 8, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller Answers If You Should Invest In GEO

Jan 8, 2026 - 7:31 am
Search Engine Optimization

Tailwind CSS Lets Go 75% Of Engineers After 40% Traffic Drop From AI

Jan 8, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Vehicle Ads Gains Call Assets

Jan 8, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Tailwind CSS Lets Go 75% Of Engineers After 40% Traffic Drop From AI
Next Story: PSA: Don't Create Separate Google Business Profile For Department Listings

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.